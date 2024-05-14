B. Riley Comments on Chatham Lodging Trust’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note issued on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Chatham Lodging Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.38). Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $72.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

NYSE:CLDT opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,779,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,306,000 after purchasing an additional 21,758 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,123,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,469,000 after acquiring an additional 324,475 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 56,937 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 28,884 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 158,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -233.33%.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

