Hexcel Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hexcel in a report released on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Hexcel’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HXL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hexcel from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Hexcel from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.57.

Hexcel Trading Down 0.7 %

Hexcel stock opened at $71.52 on Tuesday. Hexcel has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $79.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.36 and its 200 day moving average is $69.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 61.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $472.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hexcel

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter worth about $36,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter worth $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hexcel

In related news, Director Catherine A. Suever acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.33 per share, for a total transaction of $27,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,060.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Catherine A. Suever bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.33 per share, for a total transaction of $27,332.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,060.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.29 per share, for a total transaction of $964,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,446 shares in the company, valued at $25,230,353.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 43,400 shares of company stock worth $2,820,322 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

