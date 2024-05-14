Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for The Mosaic Company Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Mosaic in a report released on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Mosaic’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mosaic’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on Mosaic

Mosaic Stock Performance

NYSE:MOS opened at $29.46 on Tuesday. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $42.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.82.

Institutional Trading of Mosaic

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.74%.

About Mosaic

(Get Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.