Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for The Mosaic Company Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Mosaic in a report released on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Mosaic’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mosaic’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.71 EPS.
Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share.
Mosaic Stock Performance
NYSE:MOS opened at $29.46 on Tuesday. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $42.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.82.
Institutional Trading of Mosaic
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.
Mosaic Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.74%.
About Mosaic
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.
