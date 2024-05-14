Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RNR)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for RenaissanceRe in a report released on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $10.89 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $10.77. The consensus estimate for RenaissanceRe’s current full-year earnings is $36.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for RenaissanceRe’s Q4 2024 earnings at $8.26 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $10.37 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RNR has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

RenaissanceRe Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $223.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.31. RenaissanceRe has a 12-month low of $174.22 and a 12-month high of $239.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.86 by $2.32. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of RenaissanceRe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.