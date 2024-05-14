Sidoti Csr Weighs in on Kelly Services, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kelly Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 13th. Sidoti Csr analyst M. Riddick now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Kelly Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.11%. Kelly Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. Kelly Services has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $25.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 974.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 375,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 340,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 20,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $481,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,267.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kelly Services news, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 12,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $317,520.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,152.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $481,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,267.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

