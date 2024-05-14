Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (TSE:CET)

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cathedral Energy Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 12th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Cathedral Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Cathedral Energy Services’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$145.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$131.67 million. Cathedral Energy Services had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 6.38%.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.82. The company has a market cap of C$206.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.91, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Cathedral Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$0.56 and a 12-month high of C$0.97.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers remote directional and measurement-while-drilling (MWD), automated gamma, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

