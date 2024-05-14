Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Select Water Solutions, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Select Water Solutions in a note issued to investors on Saturday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Select Water Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Select Water Solutions’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Select Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities started coverage on Select Water Solutions in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company.

Select Water Solutions Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of WTTR opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Select Water Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $9.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.65.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $366.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Select Water Solutions news, SVP Christopher Kile George sold 23,000 shares of Select Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total value of $198,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 255,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,715.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher Kile George sold 23,000 shares of Select Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total value of $198,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 255,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,715.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 6,422 shares of Select Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $55,229.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,049.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,511 shares of company stock valued at $398,053. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Select Water Solutions

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTTR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Select Water Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in Select Water Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

