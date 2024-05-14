Jump Financial LLC Sells 12,537 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,537 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Bentley Systems by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth about $1,124,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $478,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Bentley Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Bentley Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $54.84 on Tuesday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $55.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.04. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $310.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.67 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 28.09%. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

Insider Transactions at Bentley Systems

In other news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 17,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $936,155.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,150,752 shares in the company, valued at $943,291,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 17,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $936,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,150,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,291,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 59,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,268,694.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,972,383 shares in the company, valued at $933,650,788.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 284,315 shares of company stock worth $15,148,243. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

