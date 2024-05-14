Jump Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 133,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,466,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,615,000 after acquiring an additional 390,670 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Revolve Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,915,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,287,000 after acquiring an additional 18,228 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 814,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,511,000 after acquiring an additional 59,354 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Revolve Group by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 534,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 148,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 14.6% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 483,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after buying an additional 61,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RVLV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Revolve Group Price Performance

RVLV opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $23.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.26.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $270.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Revolve Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.