Jump Financial LLC Sells 67,330 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 66.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,330 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 190.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 264.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 594.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AAP opened at $75.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.77, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.40. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $122.73.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $159,936.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,448 shares in the company, valued at $899,363.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Brent Windom acquired 4,700 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.34 per share, for a total transaction of $401,098.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $159,936.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,363.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAP. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.56.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

