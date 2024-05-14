Jump Financial LLC Buys 4,680 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 20.5% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,121,000. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its position in Evergy by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 830,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,339,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 586,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,596,000 after buying an additional 46,437 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Evergy by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 90,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after buying an additional 17,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $55.74 on Tuesday. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 83.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Evergy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

