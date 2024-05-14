Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.37.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTNT. StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Fortinet from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortinet

Fortinet Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $59.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.23 and a 200 day moving average of $62.05. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,825,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,396 shares of company stock worth $4,838,534 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortinet

(Get Free Report

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.