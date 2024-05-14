Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Receives $10.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.14.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WVE

Insider Transactions at Wave Life Sciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wave Life Sciences

In related news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 15,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $96,437.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,292.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 10.2% in the third quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 33,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 2.0% in the third quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Stock Up 1.2 %

WVE stock opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. Wave Life Sciences has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $7.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.19.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wave Life Sciences

(Get Free Report

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.