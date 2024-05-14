Essentra plc (ESNT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Essentra’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:ESNT opened at GBX 186.40 ($2.34) on Tuesday. Essentra has a one year low of GBX 130.20 ($1.64) and a one year high of GBX 203.20 ($2.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.27, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of £534.50 million, a PE ratio of 9,310.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 177.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 166.94.
In related news, insider Scott Fawcett sold 55,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.21), for a total value of £97,329.76 ($122,242.85). Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.
Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; barbed and push-fit fasteners; binder screws and snap fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; feet; fibre management; and furniture fittings.
