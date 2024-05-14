Essentra plc (ESNT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Essentra’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Essentra Price Performance

LON:ESNT opened at GBX 186.40 ($2.34) on Tuesday. Essentra has a one year low of GBX 130.20 ($1.64) and a one year high of GBX 203.20 ($2.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.27, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of £534.50 million, a PE ratio of 9,310.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 177.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 166.94.

Get Essentra alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Scott Fawcett sold 55,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.21), for a total value of £97,329.76 ($122,242.85). Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Essentra Company Profile

Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; barbed and push-fit fasteners; binder screws and snap fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; feet; fibre management; and furniture fittings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.