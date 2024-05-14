Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Match Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Match Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Match Group from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.43.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $30.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. Match Group has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $49.24.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 433.59% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,598,000. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 4,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth about $464,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Match Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 55,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 307.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 614,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,296,000 after buying an additional 463,777 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

