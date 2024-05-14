Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Susquehanna

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RPD. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Rapid7 from $62.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.73.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rapid7

Rapid7 Trading Down 2.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of RPD opened at $37.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.52. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 1.01. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $61.88.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $1,006,420.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,541,261.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $1,683,751.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,665,206.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $1,006,420.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,541,261.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid7

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,522,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 145,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 46,053 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,798 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Rapid7 by 47.8% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 68,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.