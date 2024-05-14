PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $17.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $28.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered PENN Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.96.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock opened at $15.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.01. PENN Entertainment has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($1.18). PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PENN Entertainment

In related news, Director David A. Handler bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $307,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 243,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,826.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David A. Handler bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $307,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 243,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,826.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Felicia Hendrix purchased 16,157 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $249,948.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,180.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,789,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,323,000 after purchasing an additional 59,897 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,718,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,380,000 after acquiring an additional 271,254 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,372,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,199,000 after acquiring an additional 274,074 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,758,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,556,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

