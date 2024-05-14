Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.67.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RY

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of RY opened at $104.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $104.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.74%. On average, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.