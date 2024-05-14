MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Upgraded to Buy at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $485.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $526.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MSCI from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $613.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MSCI from $671.00 to $615.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $570.53.

NYSE MSCI opened at $485.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $523.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $536.04. MSCI has a 1 year low of $439.95 and a 1 year high of $617.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,705,767.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,254.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 9.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in MSCI by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in MSCI by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

