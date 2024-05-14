Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LRCX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $957.95.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.3 %

Lam Research stock opened at $903.79 on Monday. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $529.95 and a twelve month high of $1,007.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $938.59 and a 200-day moving average of $831.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.96% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 29.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,386,018.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider George M. Schisler sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total transaction of $363,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,141,376.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,386,018.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,489 shares of company stock valued at $6,978,065 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 56.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

