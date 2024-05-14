Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $210.00 target price on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $215.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $201.84.

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $206.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.63. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $116.02 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

