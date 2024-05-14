Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.80 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BDSX. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.10.

Biodesix Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of BDSX stock opened at $1.52 on Monday. Biodesix has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57. The company has a market cap of $174.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Biodesix had a negative return on equity of 29,379.44% and a negative net margin of 85.80%. The business had revenue of $14.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.76 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biodesix will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biodesix

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSX. Oracle Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix in the third quarter worth $69,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in Biodesix by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 496,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 40,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 1.4% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 925,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,669 shares during the last quarter. 20.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

