Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Given New $4.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price target on Gritstone bio from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Gritstone bio Stock Down 1.9 %

GRTS opened at $0.77 on Monday. Gritstone bio has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $3.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 million. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 232.42% and a negative net margin of 926.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Gritstone bio will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 78.0% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in Gritstone bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Gritstone bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 85.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 21,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, an individualized immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancers; and has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trials for treating solid tumors.

