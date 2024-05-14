Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Entera Bio Stock Performance

ENTX opened at $2.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20. Entera Bio has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $3.35.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Entera Bio will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of stress fractures.

