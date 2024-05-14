iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS opened at $17.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91. iTeos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $18.75.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.18. As a group, equities analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics will post -4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of iTeos Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,813,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,861,000 after acquiring an additional 40,407 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 38.5% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 810,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,917,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 322,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 7,442 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 17,090 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

