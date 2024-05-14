Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Construction Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Construction Partners presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of ROAD opened at $54.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Construction Partners has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $58.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $371.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Construction Partners will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Construction Partners by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 4.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Construction Partners by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 17,700.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

