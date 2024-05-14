Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Truist Financial

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CBRL. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.43.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

Shares of CBRL opened at $57.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.48. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $52.35 and a 1 year high of $116.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.83 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 47.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 12,406 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Stories

