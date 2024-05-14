Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,501,800 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the April 15th total of 1,235,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,754.5 days.
Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Price Performance
OTCMKTS BLMIF opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.64. Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $8.68.
Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M.
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- The Next Drug You Take May be Designed By A.I.
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector Breaks out, Outperforms Market
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 5 Meme Stocks With a High Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.