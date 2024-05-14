Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,501,800 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the April 15th total of 1,235,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,754.5 days.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Price Performance

OTCMKTS BLMIF opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.64. Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $8.68.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Company Profile

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial services for personal and private customers in households, small and medium enterprises, and corporations in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides demand, fixed, and savings deposits, as well as housing loans, collateral loans, property finance, hotel finance, asset-based lending, and trade finance services.

