Tasty (LON:TAST) Shares Down 12.5%

Shares of Tasty plc (LON:TAST – Get Free Report) fell 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.05 ($0.01). 677,757 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 825% from the average session volume of 73,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.02).
Tasty Trading Down 12.5 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,097.70. The company has a market capitalization of £1.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.14.
About Tasty
Tasty plc owns and operates restaurants in the United Kingdom casual dining market. It operates restaurants under the Wildwood and dim t name. Tasty plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
