Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Short Interest Down 25.0% in April

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,012,300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the April 15th total of 1,350,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.
Galaxy Digital Stock Down 1.3 %
OTCMKTS BRPHF opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.13. Galaxy Digital has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $12.00.
About Galaxy Digital
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Galaxy Digital
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- The Next Drug You Take May be Designed By A.I.
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector Breaks out, Outperforms Market
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 5 Meme Stocks With a High Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.