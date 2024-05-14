Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 684,700 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the April 15th total of 484,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,141.2 days.

Brenntag Stock Performance

Shares of BNTGF opened at $80.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.14. Brenntag has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

