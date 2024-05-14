ERC20 (ERC20) Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 58.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 43.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges. ERC20 has a market cap of $141.82 million and approximately $31,124.40 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00011039 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011011 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001404 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,778.42 or 1.00045368 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00013094 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00008158 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.06966566 USD and is down -37.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $11,491.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

