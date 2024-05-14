Stratis Price Down 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for about $0.0751 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $73,742.18 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,906.79 or 0.04707325 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00053008 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011554 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00019348 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011249 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00013575 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

