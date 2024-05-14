Terra Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $423.35 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 14th. One Terra coin can now be bought for $0.57 or 0.00000928 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Terra has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. Terra has a total market capitalization of $423.35 million and approximately $23.99 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000830 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000636 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Terra

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 738,866,856 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

