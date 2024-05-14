USDX [Kava] (USDX) Price Reaches $0.82 on Top Exchanges

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001325 BTC on major exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $91.32 million and approximately $291,894.09 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,750.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.67 or 0.00705539 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00062542 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.75 or 0.00098384 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00013512 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

