DigiByte (DGB) Price Hits $0.0112

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $189.90 million and $7.96 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,750.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $435.67 or 0.00705539 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.32 or 0.00130065 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00009558 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00041858 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00062542 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.93 or 0.00216882 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.75 or 0.00098384 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,008,121,300 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

