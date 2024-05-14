Short Interest in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Declines By 35.1%

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the April 15th total of 85,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

RGC Resources Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of RGCO stock opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. RGC Resources has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $22.53. The stock has a market cap of $208.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.21.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 15.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RGC Resources will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RGC Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. RGC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RGC Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,803 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of RGC Resources in the third quarter valued at about $4,278,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of RGC Resources by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,524 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 36,685 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in RGC Resources by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 168,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of RGC Resources by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 123,326 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 41,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

See Also

