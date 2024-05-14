TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TTGT. TheStreet lowered TechTarget from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of TechTarget from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of TechTarget from $58.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on TechTarget from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $28.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.96 million, a P/E ratio of -113.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.23. The company has a current ratio of 8.60, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. TechTarget has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $41.93.

In other news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 13,666 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $440,045.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 53,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TechTarget news, COO Steven Niemiec sold 13,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $438,177.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,311. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 13,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $440,045.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 53,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of TechTarget in the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in TechTarget by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of TechTarget in the first quarter worth $501,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

