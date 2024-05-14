Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (ADX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on May 31st

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADXGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ADX stock opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.20. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $19.83.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

