Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $114.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.47. The stock has a market cap of $65.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

