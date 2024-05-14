iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $142.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

In related news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 24,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $3,012,533.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,954,629.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Patrick Michael Murphy sold 7,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $928,725.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,971,405.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 24,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $3,012,533.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,954,629.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,052 shares of company stock worth $4,274,942 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 285.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $98.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 6.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 1.31. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $132.92.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $132.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.14 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.87% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. Analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

