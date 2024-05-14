Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Receives $174.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.60.

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $155.90 on Thursday. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

