Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Raised to $234.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $226.00 to $234.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $239.44.

Get Insulet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PODD

Insulet Stock Down 2.9 %

PODD opened at $161.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.39 and a 200-day moving average of $182.53. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $125.82 and a fifty-two week high of $331.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.34. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The firm had revenue of $441.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Insulet will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $1,891,338.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,215.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 251.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Insulet by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Insulet in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 2,680.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.