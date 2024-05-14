Brokerages Set Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) PT at $13.31

Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.31.

DX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $12.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Dynex Capital in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,127,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 516,898 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dynex Capital by 1,341.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 371,795 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 6.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,871,000 after buying an additional 98,990 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dynex Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 108.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 148,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 77,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DX opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Dynex Capital has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $13.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

