StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HIBB. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Hibbett from $74.00 to $87.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Williams Trading reiterated a hold rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and set a $87.50 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hibbett in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $87.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.79.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Hibbett

Hibbett Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $86.85 on Friday. Hibbett has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $87.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.72.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.01. Hibbett had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hibbett will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hibbett

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 785,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,558,000 after buying an additional 10,226 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its position in Hibbett by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 607,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,879,000 after purchasing an additional 42,381 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hibbett by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 290,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,433,000 after purchasing an additional 22,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 50,313 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hibbett Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.