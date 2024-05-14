StockNews.com Lowers Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $246.31.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $174.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.39 and its 200 day moving average is $189.91. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $374.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

