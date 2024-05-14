StockNews.com Lowers Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) to Hold

Posted by on May 14th, 2024

StockNews.com cut shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCFree Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $246.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Paycom Software

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $174.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.39 and its 200 day moving average is $189.91. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $374.04.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.