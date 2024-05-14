Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PRMW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Primo Water from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Primo Water Stock Down 0.4 %

Primo Water stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.06. Primo Water has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $438.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.93 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 22.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primo Water

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 358.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the third quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

