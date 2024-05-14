RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLLFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Down 1.4 %

RBC Bearings stock opened at $267.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $258.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.00 and a beta of 1.34. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $152.90 and a twelve month high of $264.94.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

