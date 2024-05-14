Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on VBTX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Veritex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veritex presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Get Veritex alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on VBTX

Veritex Stock Performance

VBTX stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average of $20.48. Veritex has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $24.46.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $191.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.70 million. Veritex had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veritex will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veritex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VBTX. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veritex during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Veritex by 1,319.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.