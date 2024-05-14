International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

IBOC opened at $59.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. International Bancshares has a 1-year low of $41.26 and a 1-year high of $60.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.39 and a 200-day moving average of $52.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.92.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $211.03 million for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 40.92%.

In other International Bancshares news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $2,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,312,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,149,923.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 22.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in International Bancshares by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in International Bancshares by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 15.6% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 302,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,119,000 after purchasing an additional 40,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 68.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 19,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

